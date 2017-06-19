CTE breaks ground on new facility
The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District's Career & Technical Education program officially broke ground on its new Construction Trades building and for its stakeholders, the arrival of a permanent home for students in the program can't come too soon. Construction on the 17,000 square-foot facility, which will house Construction Trades students from high schools in Harrison, Farwell, Beaverton, Clare and Gladwin, begins this summer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.
Add your comments below
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|May '17
|U got GOT
|9
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Judson
|3
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|Richard Croff (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Richard Croff Fir...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gladwin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC