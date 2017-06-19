CTE breaks ground on new facility

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District's Career & Technical Education program officially broke ground on its new Construction Trades building and for its stakeholders, the arrival of a permanent home for students in the program can't come too soon. Construction on the 17,000 square-foot facility, which will house Construction Trades students from high schools in Harrison, Farwell, Beaverton, Clare and Gladwin, begins this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.