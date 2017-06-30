Beaverton hosts U.W. 5K Color Run
The weather was perfect and the sky was raining color as dozens of participants made their way around the Communities United 5K Color Run/Walk Course at the Beaverton Rural Schools School Forest and Recreation Area. The 5K event featured multiple color stations, including orange, yellow, red, blue, pink, purple, navy, and green.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|May '17
|U got GOT
|9
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Judson
|3
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|Richard Croff (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Richard Croff Fir...
|1
