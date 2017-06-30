Beaverton hosts U.W. 5K Color Run

Beaverton hosts U.W. 5K Color Run

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Clare County Review

The weather was perfect and the sky was raining color as dozens of participants made their way around the Communities United 5K Color Run/Walk Course at the Beaverton Rural Schools School Forest and Recreation Area. The 5K event featured multiple color stations, including orange, yellow, red, blue, pink, purple, navy, and green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gladwin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15) May '17 U got GOT 9
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12) Jan '17 Judson 3
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16) Nov '16 jane 3
News Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... (Oct '16) Oct '16 sallyk 1
Richard Croff (Mar '15) Mar '15 Richard Croff Fir... 1
See all Gladwin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gladwin Forum Now

Gladwin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gladwin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Gladwin, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,856 • Total comments across all topics: 282,276,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC