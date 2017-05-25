Lawmakers consider psych hospital for area
Six State Representatives are supporting the development of a new psychiatric hospital north of Clare County to replace the aging Caro facility and make access closer for Michigan's northern counties. Officials determined that the psychiatric hospital in Caro, located at 2000 Chambers Road, is in need of significant renovation.
