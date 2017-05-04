Farwell Band earns "1" rating
Band Director Paul Shimmons reported Monday evening that the Farwell high School Symphonic Band earned an overall rating of '1' for the fourth year in a row at the recent State Band and Orchestra Festival. Board of Education President Shari Buccilli expressed her excitement for how well the band performed at the festival.
