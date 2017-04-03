Bikers donate to VFW, Walk for Warmth
The Clare Chapter J2 of the GWRRA recently held an event to raise funds to donate to Clare-Gladwin Walk for Warmth and the Clare VFW Post. Nine of Michigan's 23 chapters were represented at the Blarney Bash held March 11, 2017.
