UW seeks volunteers to distribute funds
United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties is getting ready to begin the allocation process, and volunteers are needed to help distribute funds raised by the 2016 campaign. A Citizen Review Panel is currently being formed for each county, and volunteers are needed to review applications and hear agency presentations.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Judson
|3
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|8
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
