DNR reminds anglers of ice shanty removal dates
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers that mandatory ice shanty removal dates are approaching. Regardless of the date, shanties must be removed as soon as the ice is unable to safely support them, especially when Michigan experiences unseasonably warm weather as it has this season and the ice can quickly become unsafe for anglers to retrieve their property.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Chad
|2
|Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12)
|Jan 20
|Judson
|3
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 18
|Jeff
|8
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
