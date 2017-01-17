CTE's Fido and Feline Feast benefits ...

CTE's Fido and Feline Feast benefits animal shelter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Clare County Review

Lydia Gervase and Harley Hakes wanted to do something a little different for their Career & Technical Education Culinary Arts senior project. They also wanted to do their part for the critters at the Clare County Animal Shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gladwin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12) Jan 20 Judson 3
Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15) Jan 18 Jeff 8
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
burt radtz hhs class of 2000? Nov '16 jane 3
News Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... Oct '16 sallyk 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
Richard Croff (Mar '15) Mar '15 Richard Croff Fir... 1
See all Gladwin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gladwin Forum Now

Gladwin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gladwin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Gladwin, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,063 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC