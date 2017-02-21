All RESD schools meet proficiency target or better
All five RESD school districts including the Clare-Gladwin Area School, - Clare, Farwell, Harrison, Gladwin and Beaverton - got a "yellow" rank, meaning they met the State's Proficiency Improvement Target in the Michigan Department of Education's Dashboard and Accountability Scorecard, released January 20. The five districts averaged 100 percent in Proficiency with an 8/8 score. On their Proficiency Improvement Target, the Clare-Gladwin Regional School District scored 8 out of 10 or 80 percent.
Read more at Clare County Review.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
