211 Northeast Michigan announces 2-1-1 Day
If it isn't an emergency, but you still really need some help, call 2-1-1. On February 11th, 2017; 2-1-1 Northeast Michigan, is excited to announce "2-1-1 Day" and that they now have a Michigan 211 App available for iPhones and Androids; increasing access to help in times of need.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16)
|Feb 3
|Chad
|2
|Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Judson
|3
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Jeff
|8
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
