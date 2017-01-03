Tax prep volunteers needed

Starting on Jan. 23, 2017, potential customers can call 2-1-1 to determine eligibility for free tax preparation and make an appointment at Mid Michigan Community Action Agency's Farwell office located at 1574 E Washington Road and Gladwin office located at 1302 Chatterton St. To meet the high demand for appointments during the 2017 tax season, it is crucial that MMCAA expands the current team of volunteers. No previous tax preparation experience is needed but interested individuals must complete the three-day training sessions being on Jan. 17-19, 2017 at the MMCAA Farwell office.

