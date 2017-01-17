Rain, powerful winds impacting Mid-Michigan
Snow has given way to rain this afternoon as warmer temperatures funnel into Mid-Michigan. Roads are still slick and messy so use caution and slow down.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|Wed
|Jeff
|8
|phil norman (Jan '13)
|Jan 16
|Guest
|3
|Wendy Carrell (Jones) Norman
|Dec '16
|Once a slut alway...
|1
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000?
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
