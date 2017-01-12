Probation check leads to meth lab arr...

Probation check leads to meth lab arrests

Wednesday Jan 4

Gladwin County Deputies were doing a probation check at a home in Hay Township in Sept. 2016 and found items used to make meth.

Gladwin, MI

