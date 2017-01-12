Consumers Energy to finish smart mete...

Consumers Energy to finish smart meter installation in 2017

Tuesday Jan 3

In the final year of a statewide smart meter installation project, Consumers Energy will complete upgrades to its final 550,000 gas and electric meters in Michigan. Meter installation centers around 10 Michigan counties, with upgrades starting in the spring for Midland, Bay, Ingham and Eaton counties, according to a Consumers press release.

Gladwin, MI

