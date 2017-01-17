$17,000 raised by Love Light

$17,000 raised by Love Light

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Clare County Review

Pictured on the left is Ray Stover, president, MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin, with Tony Santini, P.A.-C., chair of the Medical Center in Clare's 2016 Love Light Trees campaign. More than $17,000 was raised from the fundraiser to purchase equipment that will detect peripheral vascular disease .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clare County Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gladwin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any car mechanics onlinr (Jun '16) Feb 3 Chad 2
News Trail Cam Captures Cougar on Deer in Michigan (Dec '12) Jan '17 Judson 3
Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15) Jan '17 Jeff 8
Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16) Nov '16 Out of Btown 4 good 2
burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16) Nov '16 jane 3
News Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... Oct '16 sallyk 1
History of old school building (Aug '15) Aug '16 Row_Your_Boat 2
See all Gladwin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gladwin Forum Now

Gladwin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gladwin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gladwin, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC