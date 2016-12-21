Parents who host, lose the most
Goldie J. Wood, MSA, CAC, CPC, has been active in the substance abuse field for over thirty years, focusing on adolescent counseling, substance abuse prevention, and coalition building in Bay County and the state of Michigan. She currently serves as Prevention and Outreach Manager, for 1016 Recovery Network, for all six of their regional counties.
Gladwin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Carrell (Jones) Norman
|Dec 5
|Once a slut alway...
|1
|Kelsey Vickery is a user & Use to be on welfare... (Feb '16)
|Nov 30
|Out of Btown 4 good
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000?
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|Review: Master Electric Inc (Feb '15)
|Aug '16
|Master electrician
|7
|History of old school building (Aug '15)
|Aug '16
|Row_Your_Boat
|2
|Richard Croff (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Richard Croff Fir...
|1
