Fyre Festival Fallout: Breaking Down the Six Lawsuits

The disastrous fallout from the canceled Fyre Festival continues to spread two weeks after the luxury-promising event collapsed in a heap of broken promises. While organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland have been relatively quiet in the aftermath, disgruntled parties have been very vocal in the courts, as a sixth lawsuit has just been filed in a Florida court over the fest that sold the fantasy of live music from Migos and Blink-182 and mingling models on an exclusive island in the Caribbean starting on Apr. 28. The latest suit claims that organizers sent cease-and-desist letters to angry patrons who were criticizing Fyre on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.