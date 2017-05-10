Fyre Festival Fallout: Breaking Down ...

Fyre Festival Fallout: Breaking Down the Six Lawsuits

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: Billboard

The disastrous fallout from the canceled Fyre Festival continues to spread two weeks after the luxury-promising event collapsed in a heap of broken promises. While organizers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland have been relatively quiet in the aftermath, disgruntled parties have been very vocal in the courts, as a sixth lawsuit has just been filed in a Florida court over the fest that sold the fantasy of live music from Migos and Blink-182 and mingling models on an exclusive island in the Caribbean starting on Apr. 28. The latest suit claims that organizers sent cease-and-desist letters to angry patrons who were criticizing Fyre on social media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Girard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of deaf mute 8 hr Concerned 1
Dino Jump Apr '17 Reminiscing 1
News Fairview woman held for trial in $100K theft (Jan '15) Mar '17 Edgar 16
News Coroner: Lake City woman was strangled, stabbed (Feb '11) Mar '17 Brandy 10
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb '17 Tacks Know More 24
News Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07) Sep '16 Mtm 796
News Fairview's Pepper to run for lieutenant governor (Jan '10) Aug '16 lost in pa 49
See all Girard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Girard Forum Now

Girard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Girard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Girard, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,014,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC