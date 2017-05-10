Cops: Four of couple's six kids witne...

Cops: Four of couple's six kids witnessed murder-suicide

Friday May 12

State police say four of a couple's six children witnessed "various aspects" of a murder-suicide in which their father shot their mother before killing himself in their northwestern Pennsylvania home. Troopers from the Girard barracks say the incident occurred in the Cranesville home of 41-year-old Robert Senyo II and 36-year-old Pamela Buren.

