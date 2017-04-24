Kim Richards reveals she once dated D...

Kim Richards reveals she once dated Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Daily Mail

Real Housewives of Pennsylvania Avenue! Kim Richards reveals she once dated Donald Trump... but refuses to say if they slept together The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was quizzed by Andy Cohen during a teaser for the upcoming Reunion episode. After initially replying with a flabbergast 'What?!' when the host asked her about the rumor, she then calmly confirmed it was true.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Girard Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dino Jump Apr 2 Reminiscing 1
News Fairview woman held for trial in $100K theft (Jan '15) Mar '17 Edgar 16
News Coroner: Lake City woman was strangled, stabbed (Feb '11) Mar '17 Brandy 10
News Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11) Feb '17 Tacks Know More 24
News Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07) Sep '16 Mtm 796
News Fairview's Pepper to run for lieutenant governor (Jan '10) Aug '16 lost in pa 49
News Your guide to legends and ghost tales around Er... (Oct '10) Jul '16 Andrew orris 3
See all Girard Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Girard Forum Now

Girard Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Girard Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Girard, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,974 • Total comments across all topics: 280,635,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC