2 days, 28 venues, 250 bands: here's who's coming to the Millennium Music Conference
The 21st Millennium Music Conference is kicking off on Feb. 23. The event is an industry trade show for those in the music industry, which will include conferences and speaking engagements by recording professionals. It is also a massive, two day-long concert event, with performers playing at venues all across the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Girard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erie school district to use enrollment to justi... (Mar '11)
|Feb 8
|Tacks Know More
|24
|Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Mtm
|796
|Fairview's Pepper to run for lieutenant governor (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|lost in pa
|49
|Your guide to legends and ghost tales around Er... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Andrew orris
|3
|Close Erie high schools? (May '16)
|May '16
|Get hard
|1
|UPDATE: Gas fueled fire that burned historic br... (Dec '08)
|Mar '16
|Kevin Sullivan
|21
|Conneaut Township (May '14)
|Dec '15
|Suzanne Spirit
|4
Find what you want!
Search Girard Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC