Pa. multi-vehicle crash in shuts highway; 15 hurt26 minutes ago

Thursday Dec 8

Pennsylvania State Police say a crash involving at least 13 vehicles has shut down a snowy section of Interstate 90 just south of Erie, and at least 15 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries. Trooper Stephen Oler tells the Erie Times-News emergency crews responded to the crash near Girard, about 20 miles south of Erie, just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

