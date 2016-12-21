Pa. multi-vehicle crash in shuts highway; 15 hurt26 minutes ago
Pennsylvania State Police say a crash involving at least 13 vehicles has shut down a snowy section of Interstate 90 just south of Erie, and at least 15 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries. Trooper Stephen Oler tells the Erie Times-News emergency crews responded to the crash near Girard, about 20 miles south of Erie, just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Girard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Mtm
|796
|Fairview's Pepper to run for lieutenant governor (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|lost in pa
|49
|Your guide to legends and ghost tales around Er... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Andrew orris
|3
|Close Erie high schools? (May '16)
|May '16
|Get hard
|1
|UPDATE: Gas fueled fire that burned historic br... (Dec '08)
|Mar '16
|Kevin Sullivan
|21
|Conneaut Township (May '14)
|Dec '15
|Suzanne Spirit
|4
|Stalker Kyle Michael Hiebert (Jan '15)
|Dec '15
|Jackie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Girard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC