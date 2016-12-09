Interstate 90 westbound still closed bya
The state Department of Transportation says a section of westbound Interstate 90 in northwestern Pennsylvania will probably remain closed through noon as crews clear wreckage from a 15-vehicle pileup being blam Interstate 90 westbound still closed by Pennsylvania crash The state Department of Transportation says a section of westbound Interstate 90 in northwestern Pennsylvania will probably remain closed through noon as crews clear wreckage from a 15-vehicle pileup being blam Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2016/12/09/interstate-westbound-still-closed-pennsylvania-crash/95196522/ Clinton Prussia, left, of Albion, helps Rick Carlson, center, and Sandra King, second from right, both of Fairview Township, Erie County, at the scene of a multi vehicle accident near mile marker 13 along the westbound lanes of Interstate 90, Thursday, Dec. 8, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Girard Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged Sex Scandal in Albion (Jan '07)
|Sep '16
|Mtm
|796
|Fairview's Pepper to run for lieutenant governor (Jan '10)
|Aug '16
|lost in pa
|49
|Your guide to legends and ghost tales around Er... (Oct '10)
|Jul '16
|Andrew orris
|3
|Close Erie high schools? (May '16)
|May '16
|Get hard
|1
|UPDATE: Gas fueled fire that burned historic br... (Dec '08)
|Mar '16
|Kevin Sullivan
|21
|Conneaut Township (May '14)
|Dec '15
|Suzanne Spirit
|4
|Stalker Kyle Michael Hiebert (Jan '15)
|Dec '15
|Jackie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Girard Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC