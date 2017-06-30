Rafter D makes things happen -

Founded in the early 1940's by Odus C. Dees, upon his returned from World War II, Rafter D headquarters is just southeast of Sterling. He registered his brand and it has since been passed down four generations, first to his son Don, then on to Don and Mary Dees, and Jean's four children, Jeff, Dusty, Darla and Jamie Dees.

