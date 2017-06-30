Rafter D makes things happen -
Founded in the early 1940's by Odus C. Dees, upon his returned from World War II, Rafter D headquarters is just southeast of Sterling. He registered his brand and it has since been passed down four generations, first to his son Don, then on to Don and Mary Dees, and Jean's four children, Jeff, Dusty, Darla and Jamie Dees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun 19
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC