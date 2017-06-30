Petition protests overtime parking
A petition against the city of Gillette increasing overtime fees for parking spots downtown will be submitted to the City Council at its Wednesday meeting. Trevers Chapman, owner of Rapscallions Barbershop, said increasing the fines sends a backward message to shoppers and visitors to the downtown area.
