Hospital considers bundled payments
It's an option being used by larger hospitals in areas such as Los Angeles and may be a future step medicine will take nationally, said CEO Andy Fitzgerald. He's interested in pursuing something similar for large employers in Campbell County, such as the coal mines, if there is enough interest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun 19
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun '17
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC