Fireworks spark more than 20 grass fires
Campbell County Fire Department crews responded to more than 20 small grass fires in the Gillette area on the Fourth of July. It's the first Fourth of July where fireworks weren't banned in Campbell County since Bill Shank has been fire chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun 19
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun '17
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC