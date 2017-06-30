Equestrian club plans annual horse trials
The Powder Basin Equestrian Association will host a schooling dressage show Friday, followed by the sanctioned horse trials at the Equestrian Park at Cam-plex on Saturday and Sunday. The events will bring more than 60 competitors to Gillette from Wyoming, Utah, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana and Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun 19
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun '17
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC