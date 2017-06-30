A fitting tribute

A fitting tribute

In 2013, Kevin Couch approached the Gillette City Council for approval to expand the disc golf course at Dalbey Memorial Park from nine holes to 18. Sorenson, a municipal judge for the city, a lawyer and a disc golf fanatic, died a month ago from a climbing accident at Devils Tower. Couch came to the City Council to ask if the disc golf course at Dalbey Memorial Park - the course that he, Sorenson and Tom Jacobs helped expand from nine holes to 18 - could be named for Sorenson.

