Watering restrictions are back in place

Watering restrictions are back in place

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Gillette residents are under water restrictions again, which just happened to start on the same day that temperatures hit 88 degrees on Thursday. The watering restrictions are the same that residents have been under for several years, although the City Council had decided to halt them before learning that all the wells expected to be completed in the new Madison pipeline wouldn't be done this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Office Saloon (May '15) Fri Bar 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,195 • Total comments across all topics: 281,507,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC