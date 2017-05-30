Watering restrictions are back in place
Gillette residents are under water restrictions again, which just happened to start on the same day that temperatures hit 88 degrees on Thursday. The watering restrictions are the same that residents have been under for several years, although the City Council had decided to halt them before learning that all the wells expected to be completed in the new Madison pipeline wouldn't be done this summer.
