US Air Force band to perform in Gillette
The full U.S. Air Force Academy Band will perform in Gillette on Tuesday night as part of the Independence Day celebration. The band will play a free concert from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Cam-plex Plaza on the Green.
