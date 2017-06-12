Third wheel's the charm

Gary Clemons, right, stops Tyler Sikkenga, 15, for a photo outside of the Little Store south of Gillette. Sikkenga's beat up old car turns a lot of heads since he and his father, Nate, decide to remove the back axle and replace it with a single wide wheel, a move that's left the Wyoming Department of Transportation trying to figure out how to reissue it a VIN number.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.