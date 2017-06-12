Storyteller Indiana Bones to entertain children
The Campbell County Public Library and Wright Branch Library will host visits from storyteller Indiana Bones as part of its summer reading program Wednesday. Indiana Bones will read adventure stories in a program open to children from birth to sixth grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|23 hr
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC