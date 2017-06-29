Senate hearing featuring Wyoming ITC postponed

A U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing to discuss the future of advanced energy technologies - including carbon capture, utilization and sequestration - has been postponed, the Wyoming Integrated Test Center announced. Jason Begger, executive director of the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority, was set to testify before the Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety, which is part of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.