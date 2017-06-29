Senate hearing featuring Wyoming ITC postponed
A U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing to discuss the future of advanced energy technologies - including carbon capture, utilization and sequestration - has been postponed, the Wyoming Integrated Test Center announced. Jason Begger, executive director of the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority, was set to testify before the Senate Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety, which is part of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun 19
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC