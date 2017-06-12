Sales tax revenues match city's projections
After sales tax revenues fell for two straight months in February and March following the holiday season, revenues shot back up in April and remained steady in May. The city's Finance Department reports collections of $2.61 million and $2.53 million in April and May, respectively. Those numbers are up from $2.52 million and $2.36 million in February and March.
