Roller derby team offers bout in Gillette

Thursday Jun 8

The Coal Miner's Daughters will host a bout against the Bomber Mountain Derby Devils of Buffalo from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. Tickets are $5 each in advance or $8 at the door the day of the bout.

