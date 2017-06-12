Rally days
Delita Walker, left, and Georgia Befus laugh as they sit outside Walker's RV and wait for their dinner to be ready at the Good Sam RV Rally on Thursday evening. Walker and Befus are part of the Chian Singles chapter of Good Sam and came to Gillette from Cheyenne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Sat
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC