Prison for Two Elk developer?

Prison for Two Elk developer?

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Describing the crime as "calculated" and "driven by greed," prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Two Elk developer Michael J. Ruffatto to a minimum of three years in prison for falsely billing millions of dollars to a federal energy research project in Wyoming and then using the money on personal luxuries and international travel. In a June 1 sentencing memorandum to Pittsburgh Chief U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti, prosecutors argued forcefully that "the seriousness of Michael Ruffatto's offense requires imprisonment" of 37 to 46 months and at least one additional year of probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Office Saloon (May '15) Jun 2 Bar 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,946 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC