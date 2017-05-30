Optometrist ends 37-year run in Gillette
An optometric clinic is losing nearly 40 years of experience, but its owners will continue business as usual, and even hope to expand in the future. Dr. Michael Hughes , who had been serving Gillette for 37 years, retired last week from Wyovision of Gillette, along with his wife and office manager Wanee .
