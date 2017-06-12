Official 'fairly confident' in approval of money for research facility

While there are never any guarantees, Energy Capital Economic Development CEO Phil Christopherson said he's "fairly confident" he'll return from Cheyenne on Thursday having secured $1.5 million for Campbell County to build a carbon products research facility. After the Wyoming Business Council unanimously approved a grant request to build the 5,000-square-foot research facility at the former Fort Union mine site near the current operations of Atlas Carbon, the State Loan and Investment Board will vote on the grant when it meets in Cheyenne on Thursday.

