Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
A 28-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide for his role in a June 2015 head-on collision that killed another man. Grant Gleason entered the plea Friday morning in Campbell County District Court, in essence admitting that his reckless driving caused the fatal crash.
Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
