LSU basketball commitment Kavell Bigby-Williams under investigation for sexual assault: report

LSU coach Will Wade picked up a commitment from Oregon transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams on Tuesday but it came out Wednesday that Bigby-Williams has been under investigation for sexual assault since September, according to a report by The Daily Emerald, the student newspaper at Oregon. The Daily Emerald reported the incident occurred when Bigby-Williams was visiting his junior college in Gillette, Wyoming - where he spent two years before transferring to Oregon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.