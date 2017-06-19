LSU basketball commitment Kavell Bigb...

LSU basketball commitment Kavell Bigby-Williams under investigation for sexual assault: report

Read more: NOLA.com

LSU coach Will Wade picked up a commitment from Oregon transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams on Tuesday but it came out Wednesday that Bigby-Williams has been under investigation for sexual assault since September, according to a report by The Daily Emerald, the student newspaper at Oregon. The Daily Emerald reported the incident occurred when Bigby-Williams was visiting his junior college in Gillette, Wyoming - where he spent two years before transferring to Oregon.

