Looking for lightning

Looking for lightning

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Gillette News-Record

A bolt of lightning streaks across the night sky over downtown Gillette during a May 15 storm. With storm season eminent and the National High School Finals Rodeo in town in July, the county is considering buying a lightning detection system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gillette Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: The Office Saloon (May '15) Jun 2 Bar 4
Local Politics Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16) Oct '16 walter crowell 1
Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07) Sep '16 Jim 46
jessie dennis (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
looking for truth (Jun '16) Jun '16 curious 1
News Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16) Apr '16 Nicholas 3
Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10) Mar '16 miguel gonzalez 18
See all Gillette Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gillette Forum Now

Gillette Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gillette Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Gillette, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC