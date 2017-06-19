Lightning warning idea is still alive

Lightning warning idea is still alive

Read more: The Gillette News-Record

Two weeks ago, Campbell County Emergency Management Coordinator David King went to the Campbell County Commissioners, asking if they'd be willing to pay for a lightning detector to have in place before the National High School Finals Rodeo in mid-July. The commissioners suggested that the local entities cooperate to develop a network to give the region the best coverage possible.

