Jobless rate down in May in Gillette
The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported a 5.1 percent unemployment rate in Campbell County for May, a drop from 5.7 percent in March and 6.1 percent in February. The agency noted that Wyoming's labor force decreased by about 3,000 individuals from a year ago, suggesting that the decline was at least partially related to unemployed individuals leaving the state or dropping out of the labor force.
