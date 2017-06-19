It's cool - and free
Lucas Laplante, 5, comes down the slide as Keaton Hislop, 5, watches during a fun day at the City Pool on Tuesday afternoon. Bridger Nannemann, 3, plays in the water at the City Pool as temperatures officially reach 91 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Average
|2
|Praise The Lord Mcdonalds ( ACTS 2 38 )
|Jun 17
|repent now
|1
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC