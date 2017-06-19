ITC to be highlighted at US Senate hearing
The Wyoming Integrated Test Center will take the national stage next week during a U.S. Senate subcommittee hearing to discuss the future of advanced energy technologies, including carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration, according to a press release from the Wyoming ITC. Jason Begger, executive director of the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority, will testify on Tuesday before the Senate Subcommittee on Environment and Public Works Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety.
