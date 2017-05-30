In for the long haul
Chelsea Smith smiles as she pulls out an old pair of her stepdaughter's shoes as she moves into her new apartment Thursday. Chelsea Smith struggles as she moves her couch to the opposite wall in her new apartment at the Mountain View Apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gillette Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: The Office Saloon (May '15)
|Jun 2
|Bar
|4
|Do you approve of Tom Murphy as Mayor? (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|walter crowell
|1
|Gillette Mach 3 Complaints (Nov '07)
|Sep '16
|Jim
|46
|jessie dennis (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|looking for truth (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|curious
|1
|Former county attorney seeks probation ahead of... (Feb '16)
|Apr '16
|Nicholas
|3
|Debate: Marijuana - Gillette, WY (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|miguel gonzalez
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gillette Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC