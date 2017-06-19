Hospital to build two rooms to test plans for renovations
The Gillette hospital board has agreed to pay $118,500 to build two rooms on the second floor to use for training and assessment as it prepares to begin a major room improvement project next spring. It's part of the $30 million patient room remodeling the hospital plans to start in April or March next year.
