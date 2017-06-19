Hay! Cam-plex needs rodeo help

John Clark moves a large stack of hay bales as he helps unload the 150 bales that were delivered to the Wrangler Arena on Thursday morning in preparation for the National High School Finals Rodeo that will be in Gillette in July. Frank Bustillos, left, and Zachary Olson unload 150 bales of hay Thursday morning after it arrived for the National High School Finals Rodeo that is coming to Gillette in July.

