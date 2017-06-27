Gillette student receives Congression...

Gillette student receives Congressional gold medal award

Thomas Lubnau III , an incoming senior at Campbell County High School, was one of 373 people in the country to be recognized with a Congressional Award gold medal in Washington, D.C., this past week. Lubnau was one of more than 38,000 people who worked toward earning the award.

